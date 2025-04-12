Sussex traffic updates: Brighton game and A27 works to cause 'significant' delays
This morning, the A27 at Hollingbury roadworks continue to cause delays in both directions.
However, there are expected to be even more significant delays in the mid-afternoon if you plan to travel on the A27 near Hollingbury on Saturday, April 12. This is due to Brighton playing at home against Leicester City in a Premier League clash at 3pm.
On the A22 at Lower Dicker, Roadworks with temporary lights continue, which means delays are to be expected.
On the A29 Lidsey Road Woodgate, North of Bognor, there is scheduled works. This will close the road both ways from today for roadworks until the 27th April. There will be no through route between Bognor and Fontwell.
