Rail passengers have been warned to expect a ‘severe impact' to services due to a two-day train strike – but how will we be affected in Sussex?

On Friday (September 1) there will be no trains on virtually all Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern routes owing to industrial action by the ASLEF union.

"These trains will be extremely busy and will not stop at any other stations,” a GTR spokesperson said.

"Passengers are strongly urged not to travel to or from Gatwick by train if they have an alternative transport option, and to leave plenty of extra time for their journey if using a train is essential.”

On Saturday (September 2), a strike by RMT and an ASLEF overtime ban mean services will be limited across the network – with first trains later and last trains much earlier than normal, and no service in some locations.

The GTR spokesperson said: “Passengers should expect longer waiting times and busier trains, and queuing systems may be in place at stations. First and last trains will be particularly busy. There will be no alternative transport available after last trains have departed.”

As a result of this industrial action, services before 9am on Sunday (September 3) will be subject to delays or cancellations.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer service director, said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience this industrial action is causing to our customers.

"If trains are running on your route, they are likely to be busier than normal, with longer waiting times. First and last trains will be particularly busy, so please travel later and return earlier if you can.