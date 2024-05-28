Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail is making permanent changes to its timetable in Sussex in June – here’s everything you need to know.

The new UK timetable starts this Sunday (June 2).

"Just like the clocks, the trains change twice a year too,” Trainline wrote in an email to customers.

"That means more trains and more choice. Basically, more opportunities to have the time of your life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Until Saturday, June 1, journey planners are showing the service Southern Rail is ‘currently running’. After that date, from Monday to Saturday, there will be changes on the West Coastway route.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “This is to improve the reliability of our service in this area and to provide faster regional journeys between Brighton, Chichester and Southampton, and for connections to the West of England.”

The new Monday to Saturday timetable will be formed of:

– Half-hourly service between Brighton and Southampton Central;

– Hourly service between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Half-hourly service between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis. These trains attach and detach at Horsham;

– Half-hourly service between London Victoria and Littlehampton via Hove;

– Hourly stopping service (all stations) between Brighton and Chichester via Littlehampton;

– Half-hourly shuttle services between Bognor Regis and Barnham;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Customers travelling between Southampton Central and London Victoria via Gatwick Airport will need to change trains at Barnham or Chichester;

– The Sunday service will be largely unchanged, except for some minor re-timing.

It has also been revealed that – from Mondays to Fridays – the 06:31 Epsom to London Victoria service will now start from Horsham at 05:49.

The 17:25 London Victoria to Epsom service ‘will be extended to Horsham’, Southern said.