Trains in Sussex are subject to delays after two emergency incidents this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9).

Southern Rail reported at 12.10pm that ‘all lines are blocked’ between Reigate and Redhill ‘due to a lineside fire’.

Disruption is expected until 3pm, the train company said.

A spokesperson added: “A fire next to the track between Redhill and Reigate means some lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be revised to not call at Reigate or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

"Southern were notified earlier of a lineside fire in the Redhill-Reigate area. The fire service have been notified and are on site dealing with the incident.

“Trains are unable to run in both directions between these stations until it is safe to call again.”

To help people with their journeys, Southern said train tickets can be used – at no extra cost – on some Metrobus routes.

A spokesperson said: “Where possible please allow extra time to reach your destination.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“To help you along your journey, you can use your ticket on Great Western Railway services between these stations.

“You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.”

Meanwhile, a fault with the signalling system between Clapham Junction and London Victoria means that trains ‘have to run at a reduced speed on some lines’ .

"Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes,” a Southern spokesperson said. “Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.”

You can use your normal route but ‘please allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey’, Southern said.