Sussex trains ‘subject to delays, amendments and possible cancellations’ this morning after incidents between Brighton and Gatwick Airport

Southern has announced that trains could be delayed this morning (Tuesday, January 21).

Southern said on X at 5.21am: “Due to a number of incidents between Brighton and Gatwick Airport, services will be subject to delays, amendments and possible cancellations. Please ensure to check your journey before arriving at the station this morning.”

They advised passengers to visit nationalrail.co.uk or use the Southern app to get the latest information.

They said: “For context, services are being affected by two ongoing issues: a speed restriction over defective track in the Preston Park area; a fault with the signalling system between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport. We would advise allowing an extra 20 minutes to reach your destination this morning. You may need to take a different train than planned, change trains enroute or use an alternative route instead.”

Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost mutually across Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services on any reasonable route, including between Brighton/the coast and London. They will also be accepted on the London Underground between London terminals.