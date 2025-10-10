Sussex travel: Car in collision with lamppost; A22 and A23 incidents reported; buses impacted by A259 closure; trespassers on the railway

Here are the latest evening traffic and travel updates from across Sussex on Friday, October 10.

Priory Road in Eastbourne has reportedly reopened, after a car was involved in a collision with a lamppost.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged vehicle on a crossing island, with a signpost and streetlamp lying on the road. A police car was also visible.

The road had to be closed, around 4pm, for recovery and repairs.

Priory Road in Eastbourne has reportedly reopened, after a car was involved in a collision with a lamppost. Photo: Dan Jessup

An update from @EchoDan11 on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Priory Road has now reopened – car has been recovered and lamppost cut and removed.”

Another traffic incident was reported outside the BHASVIC sixth form college, in the Prestonville area of Brighton, around 5.15pm.

@SussexIncidents reported on X: “Lorry stuck outside BHASVIC right now. Avoid area.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach has reported on social media that its buses are impacted by the ongoing closure of the A259 between Winchelsea and Rye.

Some services on the 100 bus route are having to divert from Ore, via Udimore, in order to reach Rye.

Stagecoach added: “Unfortunately we are unable to serve stops between Ore and Winchelsea. The return journey will follow the same route.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that roadworks, with temporary lights in place, ‘continue to cause delays on both approaches’ on the A259 at Bulverhythe – between Bexhill and Hastings.

The traffic information service reported a collision, around 4.40pm, on the Cop Hall roundabout (A22) northbound in Polegate.

Queuing traffic has been reported on the A23 southbound at Pyecombe, with a partial road closure in place, around 6.10pm.

This comes after an unspecified incident, which has been cleared, on the A23 northbound – between Warninglid and Handcross. Queuing traffic was reported around 4.50pm.

On the railway line, Southern Rail reported at 5pm that all lines between Lewes and Eastbourne were blocked ‘due to trespassers on the railway’.

People on-board a train has came to a stop outside a station were asked to remain onboard and listen/look out for further announcements.

A travel update at 5.10pm read: “Services from Eastbourne towards Lewes/Brighton and London Victoria are currently unable to run until further notice.

“If you’re due to travel soon, please consider delaying your journey until later today.

“Ticket acceptance is being arranged and updates will be shared here as soon as they’re confirmed.”

The power to the rails between Lewes and Eastbourne had to be switched off.

“This is affecting services between London/Brighton and Seaford/Eastbourne,” Southern Rail added.

"Services between Eastbourne and Ashford International are currently not affected.”

The trespasser had been removed form the railway, by 5.20pm, and the power to the railway was restored.

Southern reported: “Trains are back on the move between Lewes and Eastbourne but services running now will be slightly delayed.

"If you’re travelling now, your journey may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

“Tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses on routes 99, 51, 54 & 98 between Eastbourne and Polegate/Hastings, although it may be quicker to wait for the next available train.

"Some services may be altered, meaning they might not call at all their usual stations or may start/terminate at a different station.

“Please check your train before you travel, as you may need to use an alternative service to complete your journey.”

Tickets were being accepted on alternative Southern services on any reasonable route; Thameslink services on any reasonable route, including services via Brighton; London Underground services on any reasonable route. and Southeastern services (excluding high speed) between London and Hastings.

At 6.20pm, a Southern Rail update read: “Ticket acceptance with Southeastern Railway and Stagecoach buses has been stopped.

“Please use your next available train to reach your destination.”

Follow updates at https://x.com/SouthernRailUK