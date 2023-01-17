Sussex travel: Flooding and ice continues to affect many roads across county

Flooding and icy conditions are continuing to affect many roads across the county this evening (Tuesday, January 17) following yesterday’s bad weather.

In Hastings the road is closed due to flooding on South Terrace both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre remains closed due to the level of flooding in the area.

There are delays on the A259 in Bexhill Road both ways at Abbey Drive in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.

The road is closed due to flooding on Church Lane both ways from B2191 Castle Road to A259 Wallsend Road in Pevensey Bay.

Traffic news

The AA said the road is blocked due to flooding on North Street both ways between Alfriston Road and Star Lane.

Flooding has closed the road in Denton Road both ways from B2109 Avis Road to Rectory Road.

The road is also shut due to flooding on Deanland Road / Ripe Lane both ways from The Street to Burgh Hill Road in Golden Cross, near Hailsham.

Delays are being reported on A273 Clayton Hill both ways near Mill Lane in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.

The road is closed due to emergency power cable repairs, black ice and an earlier rolled over car on Rocky Lane both ways between A272 and Clearwaters Lane between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

The road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a crash involving one vehicle on Lambs Farm Road both ways at Greenfields Way in Horsham.

The road is closed with slow traffic due to ice on theA27 Eastbound from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

There are reports of long delays and queueing traffic for two miles on A259 New Road Westbound from A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways) to B2140 Station Road. Travel time is 30 minutes, the AA said.

The road is closed due to crash investigation work on A27 both ways between A29 (Fontwell East Roundabout) and A284 (Ford Roundabout).

The road is also shut due to flooding on A29 Shripney Road both ways between A259 and Sack Lane (Caravan Park) between Bognor and Fontwell.

