Sussex travel for September 15: Reports of a crash on Midhurst Road in Eastbourne

There have been reports of a crash, involving three cars, on Midhurst Road between Mountfield Road at the Mountfield roundabout and Kingston Road.

The AA say traffic is coping well.

Southern Rail has said it is unable to run services between Arundel and Barnham in either direction until further notice due a points failure at Arundel.

Buses will be running from each stop and the train company advises passengers to allow plenty of extra time for your journey this morning and check before you travel.

In Chichester, there are delays of four minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester By-Pass and the A27 Chichester By-Pass – by the Bognor Bridge Roundabout.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed ten mph.

In Worthing, there are severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on the A27 Eastbound in West Sussex.