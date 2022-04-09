Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Saturday, April 9

A23 Brighton – AA Traffic News is reporting that there has been a crash involving two vehicles on the A23 London Road near Varndean Road. The report says that traffic is coping well.

A26 Crowborough – temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on A26 Eridge Road around Eridge Gardens. Water main work on Beacon Gardens also means that the road is closed both ways between A26 Beacon Road and Fairview Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings – Stonestile Lane is closed due to construction between The Moor and Hurst Way.

Traffic and travel

B2098 Bexhill – there are temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Collington Avenue at Westville Road.

B2102 Uckfield – temporary traffic signals are in place due to electricity work on the B2102 High Street at River Way.

A2101 Hastings – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A2101 St Helen’s Road at Park Gates roundabout.

A271 near Hailsham – temporary traffic signals are on the A271 at Trefoil Road/Linnet Lane.

Newick – Cinder Hill is closed for gas main work from the A275 to Cornwell’s Bank.

Stagecoach South East has announced that some services in Hastings, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Bexhill have been cancelled due to driver availability.

These include the 98 from Conquest Hospital at 5.50pm and the 20 from Crowborough Road at 6.05pm.

Stagecoach South East also said on Twitter: “All services operating via Queens Road (Hastings) are severely delayed due to the four-way temporary lights at Park Gates roundabout.”

“We will inevitably have to cancel certain buses at short notice due to this,” they said.