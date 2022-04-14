Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Thursday, April 14

A259 Hastings – there will be roadworks eastbound and westbound later tonight between the B2093 and B2089 and the A268 and A2070. The roadworks are taking place from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow. Emergency barrier repairs are planned.

A27 Worthing – there is queueing traffic on the A27 both ways around Sompting Road (Toby Carvery).

B2123 Woodingdean – there is the usual congestion on the B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

Traffic and travel

A27 Lewes – traffic is slow on the A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

A259 near Bexhill – heavy traffic has been reported on the A259 Little Common Road Eastbound at the B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn).

A272 Newick – the A272 is partially blocked because of a collision involving a car and a motorbike. The problem is on the A272 Lewes Road both ways from North Common Road to the A275.

B2139 Thakeham – there are reports of horses on the road on the B2139 Dukes Hill around The Street. Drivers are advised to approach with care.

A283 – Storrington. Delays are on the A283 Manleys Hill both ways at The Anchor Inn.