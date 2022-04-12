Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Tuesday, April 12

A23 Brighton – AA Traffic News is reporting that the A23 London Road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to crash involving two vehicles around Oxford Street.
B2123 Woodingdean – there are delays and congestion on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road because of the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.
A259 Rottingdean – slow traffic has been reported on the A259 Marine Drive Eastbound at B2123 High Street.
A27 near Lancing – there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane.
A27 near Worthing – there are delays on the A27 both ways at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery). There is congestion to the A24 southbound with slow traffic from Findon.
A283 Steyning – temporary traffic lights are causing delays on the A283 Steyning By Pass both ways from B2135 Horsham Road to Clays Hill.
A22 Lower Dicker – there is queueing traffic on the A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).
A2100 Battle – temporary traffic lights for construction work are causing delays on A2100 Hastings Road Southbound at The Spinney.
A272 Cowfold – there are delays on A272 Brownings Hill both ways from A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) to Burnthouse Lane. Restrictions are in place for repairs to the road after a fire yesterday.