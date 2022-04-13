Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Wednesday, April 13

A259 Hove – a rolled over vehicle is causing delays, AA Traffic News has reported. The road is blocked both ways around The Gather Inn.

A259 Shoreham – A259 High Street Westbound is experiencing delays at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

A27 Patcham – there are delays of about one to three minutes on the A27 Westbound between Carden Avenue (Ditchling junction) and the A23 London Road.

Sussex travel

A27 Hollingbury – traffic is slow because of a stalled vehicle earlier on the A27 Eastbound from A23 London Road to Coldean Lane. All lanes are now open.