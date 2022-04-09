Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Saturday, April 9

Goodwood – there is heavy traffic on all approaches due to people attending a members meeting at Goodwood.

A26 near Lewes – there is slow traffic on A26 Malling Down around B2192 (Earwig Corner) due to temporary traffic lights over the weekend.

B2098 Bexhill – there are temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Collington Avenue at Westville Road.

Your morning Sussex travel update for Saturday, April 9.

A2101 Hastings – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A2101 St Helen’s Road at Park Gates roundabout.

A26 Crowborough – temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on A26 Eridge Road around Eridge Gardens. Water main work on Beacon Gardens also means that the road is closed both ways between A26 Beacon Road and Fairview Lane.

Stagecoach South East has announced that some services in Hastings, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Bexhill have been cancelled due to driver availability.

These include: the 98 from Gildredge Road in Eastbourne at 11.38am, the 20 from London Road at 12.12pm, the 26 from the filling station at 12.13pm, the 26 from the Conquest Hospital at 12.30pm, the 20 from Crowborough Road at 12.56pm, the 26 from Conquest Hospital at 1.30pm, the 20 from Sandringham Heights at 1.52pm and the 26 from Conquest Hospital at 2.30pm.

Stagecoach South East also said on Twitter: “Due to four way traffic lights on the Park Gates roundabout (Hastings) there may be delays and cancellations to the 7, 21, 21A, 22, 22A, 26, 26A services.