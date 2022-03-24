Your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, March 24

Stagecoach South East has announced that some services will be cancelled in Hastings today due to staff shortages.

Visit Stagecoach South East’s Twitter profile here to stay up-to-date.

Brighton and Hove Buses has announced that there may be delays to the BH28, BH29 and BH29X services following a collision on the A27 by Housedean Farm.

Sussex travel

A27 near Lewes – AA Traffic News says lanes are closed and there is queueing traffic due to a collision on the A27 Eastbound between B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) and the A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

A27 near Drusillas – there is slow traffic on the A27 Westbound between Brown Jack Avenue and Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout).

A27 Chichester – a stalled vehicle is causing queues. The A27 Eastbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) is partially blocked. This is affecting traffic between Portsmouth and Chichester.

A280 Clapham – there is a queueing traffic on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane due to construction works.

A272 Cowfold – there is traffic congestion on the A272 at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout), which is part of the usual delays heading into Cowfold.

A24 Washington – AA Traffic News reports there is queueing traffic on the A24 London Road Northbound before A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).