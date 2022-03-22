Your morning Sussex travel update for Tuesday, March 22.

Stagecoach South East have announced several cancelled services across Hastings, Eastbourne and Bexhill this morning due to ‘no available driver’. Affected services include the 20 from the railway station to Sandringham Heights (8.18am), the 99 from Cornfield Road in Eastbourne (8.43am), the 26 from Conquest Hospital (9.50am), and the 98 from Hastings Railway station (10.04am).

Visit Stagecoach South East’s Twitter profile here to stay up-to-date.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A24 Horsham – the road is still closed on the A24 Northbound from B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News. This is for maintenance work on the bridge.

Sussex traffic

B2036 near Burgess Hill – AA Traffic News has reported that the road is closed due to construction on B2036 Cuckfield Road both ways from A273 Sussex Way to Paynes Place Farm.

St John’s Avenue, Burgess Hill – this road is closed due to water main work on St John’s Avenue from Leylands Road to Park Road.

Lindfield – the Balcombe Road is closed for construction from Mill Green Road to Burrell Road.

Portslade – School Road is closed because of safety measures both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

A22, Lower Dicker – a stalled vehicle has caused queueing Traffic on the roundabout at the A22 Hailsham Bypass at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

A27 Worthing – traffic is moving very slowly on the A27 before Sompting Road (Toby Carvery).

A27 Chichester – there is queueing traffic on the A27 before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Uckfield – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Mallard Drive near Harlands Primary School.