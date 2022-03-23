Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Wednesday, March 23

Stagecoach South East has said there will be disruption to all town routes in Hastings throughout the day due to ‘driver availability’. The company has apologised for any inconvenience.

Visit Stagecoach South East’s Twitter profile here to stay up-to-date.

A24 Horsham – the road is still closed on the A24 Northbound from B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) to A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News. This is for maintenance work on the bridge.

Traffic and travel in Sussex

A272 Cowfold – AA Traffic News is reporting congestion on the A272 before the A281 (Village Hall Roundabout), as well as the usual delays heading into Cowfold.

A280 near Clapham – there is queueing traffic on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane. Temporary traffic lights are in place because of water works.

A27 near Arundel – there is queueing traffic on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

A27 Chichester – traffic is queueing on the A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), which is normal for this time of day.

A27 Worthing – there is slow traffic on the A27 at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery).