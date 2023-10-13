Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Friday, October 13.

There are major delays on the M23 in Crawley due to an overturned car.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Delays and two lanes closed due to rolled over car on M23 Northbound from J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) to J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.

"Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M23 Northbound between A23 (Handcross) and J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Average speed five mph.”

In Horsham, the A264 is partly blocked northbound due to a collision involving a motorcyclist at the A24 Great Daux Roundabout.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there has been a collision on the A27 near Chichester. The road is partly blocked eastbound in Crockerhill, following a collision on B2233 Nyton Road.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A27 Eastbound at B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn-off).”

In Lancing, delays are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).