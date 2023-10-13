BREAKING
Sussex travel: Major M23 delays after car overturns; motorcyclist in A24 collision; tailbacks after A27 crash

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Friday, October 13.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
There are major delays on the M23 in Crawley due to an overturned car.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Delays and two lanes closed due to rolled over car on M23 Northbound from J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) to J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.

"Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M23 Northbound between A23 (Handcross) and J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). Average speed five mph.”

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

In Horsham, the A264 is partly blocked northbound due to a collision involving a motorcyclist at the A24 Great Daux Roundabout.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there has been a collision on the A27 near Chichester. The road is partly blocked eastbound in Crockerhill, following a collision on B2233 Nyton Road.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A27 Eastbound at B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn-off).”

In Lancing, delays are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Meanwhile, on the railway line, services are returning to normal after a signalling system fault between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath. The incident was reported shortly after 3.30pm – with all lines disrupted and services running through these stations delayed.

