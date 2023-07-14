Trains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works.

Southern Rail reported at 5am that ‘all lines are closed’ and no trains will be running between Bognor Regis and Barnham ‘until further notice’.

“During an overnight inspection to the track, Network Rail have found a broken set of points between Bognor Regis and Barnham,” a National Rail statement read.

"No trains are able to run between the two stations until further notice. Network Rail will work to get the damaged parts replaced as soon as possible but the line is not expected to open until the morning of Sunday 16th July.

Trains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works. Photo: National World / Stock image

"If you are travelling from Bognor Regis and have not yet begun your journey, please delay travelling until later today. Travel options from this station are severely limited and may add an additional 60 minutes to your journey time.”

Southern Rail said it requested rail replacement buses to run a shuttle service between the stations, adding: “Our suppliers have only been able to provide a limited number of vehicles which will be running under the direction of station staff.”

You can also use your ticket on the following bus routes, at no extra cost:

- Compass 66A and 66C between Bognor and Barnham;

- Stagecoach 700 between Bognor and Littlehampton;

- Stagecoach 500 between Littlehampton and Chichester via Barnham in both directions.