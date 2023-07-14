NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sussex travel: No trains between Barnham and Bognor Regis due to emergency repairs

Trains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

Southern Rail reported at 5am that ‘all lines are closed’ and no trains will be running between Bognor Regis and Barnham ‘until further notice’.

“During an overnight inspection to the track, Network Rail have found a broken set of points between Bognor Regis and Barnham,” a National Rail statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"No trains are able to run between the two stations until further notice. Network Rail will work to get the damaged parts replaced as soon as possible but the line is not expected to open until the morning of Sunday 16th July.

Most Popular
Trains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works. Photo: National World / Stock imageTrains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works. Photo: National World / Stock image
Trains will be unable to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis for at least two days due to urgent repair works. Photo: National World / Stock image

"If you are travelling from Bognor Regis and have not yet begun your journey, please delay travelling until later today. Travel options from this station are severely limited and may add an additional 60 minutes to your journey time.”

Southern Rail said it requested rail replacement buses to run a shuttle service between the stations, adding: “Our suppliers have only been able to provide a limited number of vehicles which will be running under the direction of station staff.”

You can also use your ticket on the following bus routes, at no extra cost:

- Compass 66A and 66C between Bognor and Barnham;

- Stagecoach 700 between Bognor and Littlehampton;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Stagecoach 500 between Littlehampton and Chichester via Barnham in both directions.

Southern said season ticket holders for station car parks can park at Barnham, Chichester, and Littlehampton ‘where these will be automatically authorised for today’.

Have you read?: Southern launch public consultation into revamped timetable along the West Coastway - here's all you need to know

Rail strikes: Sussex passengers advised to plan ahead and check every journey ahead of upcoming industrial action

Sussex railway ticket office cuts proposal: Some disabled people 'won't get the train anymore'

Related topics:BarnhamSouthern RailSussexNetwork RailChichesterRail strikes