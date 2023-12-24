BREAKING

Sussex travel over Christmas: These are the last Southern Rail trains running this evening

Make sure you know what time the last train is if you’re travelling home for Christmas today.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Dec 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 15:39 GMT
Southern Rail has announced the times of the last-running trains this evening (Sunday, December 24).

The rail company has confirmed that the services will ‘finish much earlier than normal’ this evening, with all trains finishing by 9pm.

Last trains from London Victoria:

The last Southern Rail trains running on Christmas Eve today.
Brighton – 7.46pm

Gatwick Airport – 7.46pm

Eastbourne – 6.46pm

Littlehampton – 6.35pm

Bognor Regis – 6.35pm

East Grinstead – 7.21pm

Last trains from Brighton:

Portsmouth and Southsea – 6pm

Littlehampton – 8pm

Worthing – 8pm

London Victoria – 7.39pm

London Bridge – 7.28pm

Gatwick Airport – 7.58pm

Eastbourne – 7.58pm

Seaford – 7.48pm

Last trains from Gatwick Airport:

London Bridge – 8.06pm

London Victoria – 8.15pm

Brighton – 8.22pm

Horsham – 8.18pm

Littlehampton – 7.14pm

Bognor Regis – 7.19pm

Eastbourne – 7.18pm

Redhill – 8pm

The rail service has also announced that on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), there will be no services across the network.

On Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), a limited Southern service will run on some routes.

