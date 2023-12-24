Sussex travel over Christmas: These are the last Southern Rail trains running this evening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail has announced the times of the last-running trains this evening (Sunday, December 24).
The rail company has confirmed that the services will ‘finish much earlier than normal’ this evening, with all trains finishing by 9pm.
Last trains from London Victoria:
Brighton – 7.46pm
Gatwick Airport – 7.46pm
Eastbourne – 6.46pm
Littlehampton – 6.35pm
Bognor Regis – 6.35pm
East Grinstead – 7.21pm
Last trains from Brighton:
Portsmouth and Southsea – 6pm
Littlehampton – 8pm
Worthing – 8pm
London Victoria – 7.39pm
London Bridge – 7.28pm
Gatwick Airport – 7.58pm
Eastbourne – 7.58pm
Seaford – 7.48pm
Last trains from Gatwick Airport:
London Bridge – 8.06pm
London Victoria – 8.15pm
Brighton – 8.22pm
Horsham – 8.18pm
Littlehampton – 7.14pm
Bognor Regis – 7.19pm
Eastbourne – 7.18pm
Redhill – 8pm
The rail service has also announced that on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), there will be no services across the network.
On Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), a limited Southern service will run on some routes.