Part of the A29 in Chichester is closed tonight (Wednesday, January 17) and a road in Haywards Heath remains closed to traffic, West Sussex Highways has announced.

It said the expected cold weather and high groundwater levels means water is running down the stretch of road at Fontwell Avenue in Chichester, meaning the road will be closed from 8pm tonight for safety reasons.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Highways said: “Our teams are working hard to clear the water from the road and whilst we have cleared the blockage upstream, there appears to be a further issue downstream that means the water is now running across both sides of the carriageway. Whilst we work to resolve the source of the problem we ask all drivers to please follow the diversion route.”

West Sussex Highways added that Borde Hill Lane in Haywards Heath remains closed.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware that Borde Hill Lane currently has water running down it following high rainfall and high groundwater levels which can freeze during cold spells causing dangerous driving conditions.

“On Friday, January 12, whilst we investigated the cause of the excess water runoff, we erected signs encouraging drivers to slow down and warning of ice on the carriageway ahead of the affected stretch of road and continued to grit the area as part of our winter maintenance route.

“Additionally, due to the excess water washing away the grit a lot quicker than usual, we installed seepage bags to increase the salt content of the water in a bid to stop it from freezing.

“After attending site early on Monday, January 15, West Sussex Highways requested three-way traffic lights be installed at the location of the water leak to help manage traffic through the hazard safely.

“Regrettably, whilst our emergency response team were on site awaiting the arrival of the traffic management assets, a young motorist was involved in a road traffic collision. Immediately following this incident, a full road closure was put in place to prevent any other motorists from driving through the hazard.

“The road closure, which was implemented on the evening of January 15, will remain in place until West Sussex County Council Highways are able to confirm the site is safe.

“We have been made aware that some motorists are moving the closure barriers in order to drive through the affected stretch of road. West Sussex County Council Highways do not condone anyone driving through the closure and we have asked our contractor to undertake additional checks on the current traffic management whilst looking at options to get enhanced traffic management assets out to prevent people moving barriers etc.

