Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Monday, October 9.

The A22 Uckfield Bypass is closed following a single-vehicle collision

Long delays have been reported southbound from B2102 (Copwood roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road after the road closure around 3pm.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, Hastings’ Priory Road is said to be partly blocked southbound due to a collision at Alpine Road.

In nearby Buxted, there has reportedly been two-car collision on the A272. The road is partially blocked, resulting in heavy traffic on A272 High Street both ways at Gordon Road.

Over in West Sussex, a multi-vehicle collision has been reported on the A23 at Hickstead.

According AA Traffic News, the road is partially closed leading to heavy delays southbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to the A2300

A second collision, involving two cars, was reported at Ansty. This is causing heavy delays on the A272, both ways at B2036.

Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights are causing delays on the A272 at M idhurs t.

An AA traffic incident notice read: “Delays on A272 Rumbolds Hill Southbound at Duck Lane. In the construction area. Due to temporary traffic lights.”

There are also delays on the railway line this evening.

Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 3.40pm: “Due to a safety inspection of the track at Balcombe trains have to run at reduced speed.

“Services running through this station will be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

“Network Rail are on site to carry out an inspection of the track.

“Please continue to allow 15 minutes extra to complete your journey.”

In an update shortly before 5pm, Southern added: “At this time, to safely inspect the fault in the area, services may divert/terminate at different stations to what are advertised