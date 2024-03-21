Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple incidents have been reported in East Sussex.

A collision has been reported on the A23 in Patcham. An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A23 London Road northbound near Mill Road.”

Queuing traffic has been reported at the Carden Avenue mini roundabout. The AA also reported: “Delays increasing on London Road northbound between A23 Preston Road and A23 London Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Power cables have reportedly fallen in Polegate. An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of fallen power cables on Lower Wick Street from Langtye Lane to Wick Street. Traffic is coping well.”

Traffic lights are also not phasing correctly on the A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout). Congestion has been reported towards Falmer, with ‘further delays heading southbound’ on Brighton Road. Motorists are advised to approach with care.

The AA added: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Falmer Hill Eastbound between A27 Lewes Road (Stanmer Park) and A27. Average speed 15 mph.”

Delays are reportedly increasing during rush hour on the A2270, eastbound between A27 Lewes Road and A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall roundabout).

Sussex traffic and travel. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Delays are also said to be increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass, southbound between Broomham Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout).

Meanwhile, the Newhaven Swing Bridge is scheduled to open this evening, at 21.30pm, with delays expected in the area.

A photo taken on Dyke Road, Hove – just off the A27 – shows thick fog with motorists warned of ‘poor visibility’ this evening.

One collision has been reported in West Sussex.

An AA report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A264 eastbound from Calvert Link to A2220 Horsham Road.”

Traffic is said to be slow in:

– Lancing: “Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound between Church Lane and Hoe Court. Average speed ten mph.”

– Sompting: “Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.”

– Steyning: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and Eighth Avenue. Average speed ten mph.”