Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, October 11.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In West Sussex, the A24 is partially blocked northbound following a collision on Mill Straight in Southwater. Traffic is said to be coping well, despite the incident, according to AA Traffic News.

Meanwhile, there is heavy rush hour traffic on the A27 in Arundel this evening. Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 The Causeway, eastbound between towards Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Shoreham, there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Over in East Sussex, queueing traffic has been reported on the A26, with congestion from Ashcombe to Southerham eastbound at A27 (Southerham roundabout).

An AA Traffic bulletin read: “Congestion to The Ashcombe Roundabout, the A26 is also queuing on the southbound approach.”

Delays are reportedly increasing on the A27 eastbound between A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout) and A26 (Beddingham roundabout).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also delays on A22 southbound from B2102 (Copwood roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road. This is due to temporary traffic lights ‘in the construction area’.