Sussex travel report: A24 partly blocked after collision; temporary traffic lights cause chaos on A22 and A259; heavy A27 delays
In West Sussex, the A24 is partially blocked northbound following a collision on Mill Straight in Southwater. Traffic is said to be coping well, despite the incident, according to AA Traffic News.
Meanwhile, there is heavy rush hour traffic on the A27 in Arundel this evening. Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 The Causeway, eastbound between towards Station Road.
In Shoreham, there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).
Over in East Sussex, queueing traffic has been reported on the A26, with congestion from Ashcombe to Southerham eastbound at A27 (Southerham roundabout).
An AA Traffic bulletin read: “Congestion to The Ashcombe Roundabout, the A26 is also queuing on the southbound approach.”
Delays are reportedly increasing on the A27 eastbound between A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout) and A26 (Beddingham roundabout).
There are also delays on A22 southbound from B2102 (Copwood roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road. This is due to temporary traffic lights ‘in the construction area’.
Temporary traffic lights are also causing delays near Bexhill – on the the A259 Barnhorn Road rastbound near The Care Home.