Sussex travel report: A272 collision; A27 delays after traffic lights fail; queues near Brighton and Hove Albion's stadium
According to AA Traffic News, a collision has been reported near Uckfield in East Sussex.
A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A272 High Street both ways between Hurstwood Road and Buxted Railway Station.”
Delays have also been reported on the A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout).
Traffic on the A27 is said to be slow and queuing eastbound from Falmer to the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes due to traffic lights not phasing correctly, the AA reported.
A further traffic notice for Polegate read: “Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Polegate Bypass eastbound between Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).
Delays are also expected near the Amex Stadium due to tonight’s football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Italian giants Roma.
The AA reported: “Traffic is usually slow around here during rush hour but delays aren't helped by football traffic.”
Meanwhile, in West Sussex, there are delays on the A27 in Worthing.
An AA report read: “Reports of delays due to stalled vehicle on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways around A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).
Increasing delays have also been reported on Crockhurst Hill, eastbound near A27 Arundel Road – and on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).
In Arundel, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on Chichester Road, eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and The Causeway.
There are also delays on A29 Shripney Road eastbound at A259 Rowan Way – and on Grevatts Lane, eastbound around A259 Worms Lane.