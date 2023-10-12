Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex on Thursday, October 12.

Photos have emerged from Alfriston High Street after a car collided with a building.

The road was initially partially blocked, resulting in heavy traffic, but this has since been cleared – according to an AA Traffic News map

Elsewhere in East Sussex, two-mile tailbacks have been reported on A27 Polegate Bypass, eastbound at Brown Jack Avenue. There is also queueing traffic for one mile on A2270 Polegate Bypass Northbound at High Street.

Photos have emerged from Alfriston High Street after a car collided with a building. Photo: Dan Jessup

In Lewes, queueing traffic has been reported on the A26, with congestion eastbound from the Southerham roundabout to the Ashcombe roundabout.

Over in West Sussex, temporary traffic lights are reportedly causing delays on A283 Steyning Road, westbound from Horsham Road to Wiston Park.

The A23 is also reportedly partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle. Heavy delays have been reported northbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to Jeremy's Lane.

Increasing delays have been reported on Sompting Bypass, westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Traffic is also slow on the A27 in Arundel, with delays increasing on The Causeway eastbound.