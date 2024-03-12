Sussex travel report: Cars collide in seaside village; oil spillage on A27; A259 roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur and Worthing

AA Traffic News has reported a two-car collision in Lancing. A bulletin read: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A2025 South Street Southbound around The Terrace.”

– “Delays increasing on Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Crockhurst Hill. Average speed ten mph.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delays increasing on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights). Average speed ten mph.”

Chichester district

An AA traffic notice read: “Delays increasing on Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Sussex traffic and travel. Photo: National World stock image

A273 Isaacs Lane, between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath, remains closed both ways for roadworks.

Lewes district

The AA has reported heavy traffic due to an 'oil spillage’ on the A27 both ways around Loovers Lane (Firle turn-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surface water is reportedly causing slow traffic on North Street in Alfriston.

Delays have also been reported on A259 Bexhill Road both ways around Bridgeway. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Sussex Traffic Watch has also listed these overnight closures. The community information group said all closures are scheduled between 8pm tonight and 6am on Wednesday unless stated otherwise:

– A259 at old town Hastings London Rd closed bothways from 7pm until 6am;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– A21 both ways between Hurst Green and the A2100 Ridge west junction in Hastings;

– A23 southbound exit slip road at Bolney A272 junction;

– A23 northbound entry slip road at Bolney closed;

– A23 northbound between Pyecombe and Hickstead;

– A27 westbound between the Hangleton Link road and the Shoreham Flyover;

– A27 eastbound between the Manor roundabout in Lancing and the Shoreham Flyover, including the exit slip road at the A283 junction;

– A27 westbound between the Portfield and Bognor Bridge roundabouts in Chichester;

– A271 east of Hailsham at Amberstone;

– A269 between Boreham Hill and Ninfield;