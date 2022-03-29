Chichester Police said the B2145 from the North Mundham Roundabout is currently closed and 'will be for some time', adding: "Please find an alternative route into Hunston and Selsey."

In West Sussex, two cars have been involved in a crash on the B2145 outside Chichester.

Chichester Police said the B2145 from the North Mundham Roundabout is currently closed and 'will be for some time', adding: "Please find an alternative route into Hunston and Selsey."

There is also traffic congestion on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

In Worthing, there are minor delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Beeches Avenue.

Construction works have forced a lane closure on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane. Eastbound delays are increasing between Half Moon Lane and Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

There are also delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout), with the 'usual delays' heading towards Worthing.

Delays are increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

In East Sussex, a car has reportedly collided with a lampost on the A22.

Slow traffic has been reported southbound around Blackbarn Farm.

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing on A22 southbound between Park Lane (Park Corner) and Hackhurst Lane.

There are also minor delays on A22 London Road Southbound between Woodcock Hill and Yew Lane.

Slow traffic has been reported on A22 Lower Square both ways at Hillside due to temporary traffic lights. .

There are delays on B2123 Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road and between A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) and Millyard Crescent.

Traffic is reportedly slow on A27 eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).