Sussex travel report: Huge queues in East Sussex as Brighton and Brentford match hit by train strikes; 'traffic chaos' due to A27 gas works; A23 police incident
Today’s railway strike has brought additional traffic onto the roads – particularly in the Brighton and Falmer areas, due to a Premier League football match. Brighton and Hove Albion face Brentford at the Amex.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Queueing traffic due to Brighton and Hove v Brentford on A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Gates open at 18:00 and kick off is at 19:30.
“Delays increasing on A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound between A27 and B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Average speed 15 mph.”
Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Brighton Road westbound and on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.
Traffic is down to one lane on the A23 between Pyecombe and Waterhall due to a police incident.
Delays are increasing on A27 westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road.
In Newhaven, two cars have reportedly collided on A259 The Drove. The AA said the road is partially blocked, resulting in delays both ways from B2109 Avis Road (Denton roundabout) to Drove Road.
On the A21, north of Hastings, there are ‘severe delays’ on Sedlescombe Road North southbound between B2244 Paygate Road and John Macadam Way.
In Saltdean, delays are said to be increasing on A259 South Coast Road eastbound between A259 and Bannings Vale.
Over in West Sussex, gas works are said to be causing 'traffic chaos' on the A27 at Lancing.
There are delays building on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout), according to the AA.
A traffic report added: “Delays increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between Upper Brighton Road and Hoe Court. Average speed ten mph.”
In Worthing, there are delays on A259 Brighton Road – both ways at Brougham Road, the AA said.
In Littlehampton, there is reportedly queueing traffic on the A259 both ways at B2187 Bridge Road.
‘Severe delays’ have been reported in Climping, on the A259 eastbound between A259 and Ferry Road.
Further ‘severe delays’ have been reported in Arundel – on Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 The Causeway.
In Chichester, the AA said queues are building on Bognor Road Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout) and A27.
In Flansham, near Bognor Regis, the average speed has been reported as 25 mph on A259 Eastbound between Elbridge Avenue and Stanhorn Grove.
In Washington, the AA has reported increasing delays on London Road southbound between A24 and A24 London Road.
A ‘traffic problem’ has also been reported in Faygate, between Horsham and Crawley. An AA report read: “Heavy traffic on A264 Eastbound at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout).”