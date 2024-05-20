Sussex travel report: Motorbike in A27 collision; delays on A23 after incident; 'multi-way temporary lights' cause congestion
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to AA Traffic News, a motorbike has been involved in a collision on the A27 at Fontwell.
A traffic notice read: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on A27 Arundel Road eastbound at A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services roundabout).”
Elsewhere on the A27, delays are said to be increasing on the Shoreham Bypass, eastbound between Dankton Lane and Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport traffic lights).
Heavy traffic has also been reported on the Chichester Bypass, eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road roundabout).
Meanwhile, the A23 is partially blocked northbound due to a broken-down vehicle on B2210 Horsham Road in Handcross.
No incidents have been reported in East Sussex but roadworks – with multi-way temporary traffic lights – are said to be causing continued delays on the Marshall roundabout junction at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne
Meanwhile, the Newhaven Swing Bridge – on A259 South Way – is expected to open at 10am. Motorists are advised by the AA to ‘expect delays’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.