In Eastbourne, a road is closed following a collision.

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on A2270 Willingdon Road. Slow traffic has been reported southbound from A2021 Kings Drive (Willingdon roundabout) to Wish Hill.

In Hove, two cars have been involved in a collision on Ellen Street. The road is partially blocked, with heavy traffic reported between Conway Street and Fonthill Road.

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on A2270 Willingdon Road in Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup

Towards Lewes, there is slow traffic on A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout).

According to an eye-witness this due to a collision in the area, just west of Worthing.

In West Sussex, two cars have reportedly been involved in a crash on A27 Arundel Road. The road is partially blocked, with slow traffic westbound around Holt Lane.

There is also slow traffic on A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge roundabout). Congestion has been reported towards Findon Valley, with further delays on the A27 in both directions.

There is slow traffic on A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout, following a collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.