Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, September 20.

A ‘multi-vehicle’ road traffic collision was reported on the M23 near Gatwick Airport this morning. According to National Highways, one lane was closed, resulting in queueing traffic on the M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport).

The government agency said recovery was arranged for the vehicles involved, whilst there were delays of 20 mins and approximately ‘three miles of congestion’.

All lanes had reopened by 8am. A National Highways update read: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 10 minutes remain.”

There are also delays on the railway line at Gatwick Airport due to a ‘points failure’. Southern Rail said trains are, ‘at this time’, unable to serve Platform 4. Services will divert around and use other platforms.

A spokesperson for the train company added: “Please keep an eye on station information screens for late notice platform alterations. Services may pick up slight delays through Gatwick Airport as they change over lines. You should allow some extra time to complete your journey this morning.”

Meanwhile, a single-vehicle collision has been reported on the A264 between Crawley and Horsham. A partial road closure is in place eastbound from Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout) to B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout).

In Haywards Heath, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on A272 both ways near B2272 Butlers Green Road. Traffic is coping well.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

In Chichester, there is heavy traffic on A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) but no incidents have been reported.

There are increasing delays on A280 Long Furlong, northbound between Michelgrove Lane and A24 Findon Bypass (Findon roundabout) – but, again, this is due to rush-hour traffic.

Over in East Sussex, two vehicles have reportedly been involved in a collision on A27 Polegate Bypass. Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’ both ways near Brown Jack Avenue.

There are reports of a stalled vehicle on A259 King Offa Way near A269 London Road. Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’ but ‘police are en-route to investigate’.

Traffic reports indicate possible delays on the C7 between Newhaven and Lewes this morning due a ploughing match at Rodmell. Motorists have been told to ‘expect slow moving tractors’.