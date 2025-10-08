Sussex travel: Road closed after fuel spillage; photos show long queues after A27 incident; railway line reopens after person hit by train

Here are the latest evening travel updates from across Sussex on Wednesday, October 8.

Sussex Traffic Watch has been providing updates on an incident on the A27 at Shoreham – between Holmbush and the Southwick Tunnel. Photos taken at the scene show queuing traffic on both approaches.

There have been long eastbound queues on the A27 Shoreham Flyover.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that delays are ‘clearing following an earlier incident’. Unconfirmed reports suggest it involved a ‘horse on the carriageway’.

The road is now fully open, with ‘residual delays’ westbound between Shoreham and Brighton.

Meanwhile, East Sussex Highways has reported an emergency road closure.

A social media notice read: “Coopers Green Road, Uckfield is currently closed due to a fuel spillage on the carriageway.

"This is between the junctions of London Road and the A272. The road will be reopened once the area has been cleared and it is safe to do so.”

There has also been an incident on A270 Lewes Road, Brighton – with queuing traffic towards the roadworks outside the bus depot. One lane is closed northbound.

Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex reported that a ‘car has rolled’ by the BP petrol station on Lewes Road, after a two-vehicle collision. Delays ‘continue on both approaches’ this evening.

On the railway line, the emergency services have completed their work following an earlier incident where a person was hit by a train in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported: “This has allowed all lines between Eastbourne and Hastings to reopen. Whilst service recovers, trains may still be delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or cancelled.”

Photos show the aftermath of a collision by the BP petrol station on Lewes Road, Brighton. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Trains running between Hastings and Ashford International remain suspended.

Rail replacement buses are still in operation between Hastings and Pevensey & Westham/Ashford International.

If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.