National Highways has confirmed that multiple A-roads will be closed for overnight today( Saturday, March 23) and tomorrow (Sunday, March 24).

If you plan to travel this weekend, see below for the list of closures set to be in place.

Saturday to Sunday:

Several roads are closed across Sussex this weekend for scheduled works – here’s where will be affected.

A259 Camber Road to Brenzett Roundabout in both directions carriageway closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 eastbound Manor Road Roundabout to Adur carriageway closure – 9pm to 6am;

A27 westbound Patching exit and entry slip road closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 westbound Adur exit slip road closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 northbound Bognor road to Portfield roundabout carriageway closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 southbound Portfield roundabout to Bognor road carriageway closure – 8pm to 6am.

Sunday to Monday:

A259 Camber Road to Brenzett Roundabout in both directions carriageway closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 westbound Adur exit slip road closure – 8pm to 6am;

A27 northbound Bognor Road to Portfield Roundabout carriageway closure – 8pm to 6am;