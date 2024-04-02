Sussex travel: Roadworks in place across the county with Easter Holidays in full swing
The roads are much quieter than usual as schools are off for the Easter Holidays, but works are in place on many roads across Sussex.
There are slight delays on the A27 this morning, though traffic is moving much faster than usual here.
Clay Lane is currently closed to commercial vehicles over 44 tonnes, both ways from Albert Road to Frederick Road.
Lancing
Motorists are experiencing delays as one lane of the A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound is closed from First Avenue to A2025 Grinstead Lane.
Shoreham
Delays in the town centre as traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on A283 Old Shoreham Road at Ropetackle.
Horsham
Temporary traffic signals are in place on Robin Hood Lane due to construction.
This is affecting traffic both ways from Bailing Hill to Daux Hill.
Nearby, further temporary traffic lights are in place on North Heath Lane due to gas main work.
Cuckfield
Road closed between the Shell Petrol station and Cuckfield Turnoff due to electricity work on A272.
Burgess Hill
There are slight delays on the A273 Isaacs Lane where temporary traffic signals are in place due to utility work. This is affecting travel both ways near B2036 Pains Flat.
Eastbourne
Temporary traffic signals are in place along the seafront due to construction on B2106 Grand Parade at Queens Gardens.
Bexhill
Temporary traffic signals are currently in place on the A259 Little Common Road at Church Hill Avenue.