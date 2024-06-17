Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Monday, June 17.

Chichester

Usual congestion in and around the city.

There are delays of five minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World

Arundel

Traffic is moving slowly on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Shoreham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Traffic is currently queueing in the area with ‘severe’ delays of nearly half an hour on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound, according to AA Traffic News.

There are also delays of eight minutes – and increasing – at the bypass between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

Crawley

Traffic is moving slowly in the town centre due to temporary traffic signals on A2220 Ifield Road at St John's Road.

Blackboys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are expected on the B2102 High Street at Chapel Lane due to temporary traffic signals.

Newhaven

Delays are expected as the swing bridge is due to open at 8.30am.

Polegate

Traffic is moving slowly through Polegate, Willingdon and Stone Cross.

Traffic is congested on A2270 Eastbourne Road around Broad Road due to temporary traffic signals being in place for gas main works.