Sussex travel: 'Severe' delays on A27 and queues at temporary traffic lights
Chichester
Usual congestion in and around the city.
There are delays of five minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.
Arundel
Traffic is moving slowly on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).
Shoreham
A lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.
Traffic is currently queueing in the area with ‘severe’ delays of nearly half an hour on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound, according to AA Traffic News.
There are also delays of eight minutes – and increasing – at the bypass between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).
Crawley
Traffic is moving slowly in the town centre due to temporary traffic signals on A2220 Ifield Road at St John's Road.
Blackboys
Delays are expected on the B2102 High Street at Chapel Lane due to temporary traffic signals.
Newhaven
Delays are expected as the swing bridge is due to open at 8.30am.
Polegate
Traffic is moving slowly through Polegate, Willingdon and Stone Cross.
Traffic is congested on A2270 Eastbourne Road around Broad Road due to temporary traffic signals being in place for gas main works.
There are also delays of three minutes on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).