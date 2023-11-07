There are ‘severe delays’ on the A27 in West Sussex near Chichester this morning (Tuesday, November 7).

Motorists are currently experiencing delays of 27 minutes, and increasing, on the A27 Eastbound near Chichester , according to the AA.

The current average speed is 5mph.

Traffic is also queueing on the A27 Eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Nearby, in North Mundham, there are delays of nine minutes on Pagham Road Westbound between B2166 Lower Bognor Road and B2145.

In Clymping, there are ‘severe delays’ of 14 minutes, and increasing, on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between A29 Shripney Road and Church Lane, according to the AA.

The average speed here is 15mph.

Over in Shoreham, there are more ‘severe delays’ of ten minutes, and increasing, on the A27 Shoreham Bypass Eastbound between Church Lane and Old Shoreham Road.

Temporary traffic signals are currently in place due to construction on the A283 Steyning Road between A2037 Shoreham Road and A27 Shoreham Bypass.