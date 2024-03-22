Sussex travel: Traffic queueing on A27 and roadworks across country

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Friday, March 22.
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 08:51 GMT
Chichester

Traffic is currently queueing in the city centre.

There are delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World
Crawley

Traffic is moving slowly in and around Downland Drive as a result of temporary traffic signals.

East Grinstead

Single alternate line traffic due to gas main work on Fairfield Road near Martyns Place, according to AA Traffic News.

Horsham

There are currently temporary traffic signals in place due to water main work on Hammerpond Road – between Doomsday Lane and Copperfields.

Worthing

Traffic is moving slowly on A2032 Littlehampton Road due to temporary traffic signals being in place at Stone Lane.

Wadhurst

There have been reports of a stalled car on B2100 Wadhurst Road both ways from A267 Mayfield Road to Bassetts Lane. Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Hastings

B2159 Battle Road has been closed due to gas main work. The closure is in place both ways from Menzies Road to A21 London Road.

