Sussex travel: Traffic queueing on A27 and roadworks across country
Chichester
Traffic is currently queueing in the city centre.
There are delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.
Crawley
Traffic is moving slowly in and around Downland Drive as a result of temporary traffic signals.
East Grinstead
Single alternate line traffic due to gas main work on Fairfield Road near Martyns Place, according to AA Traffic News.
Horsham
There are currently temporary traffic signals in place due to water main work on Hammerpond Road – between Doomsday Lane and Copperfields.
Worthing
Traffic is moving slowly on A2032 Littlehampton Road due to temporary traffic signals being in place at Stone Lane.
Wadhurst
There have been reports of a stalled car on B2100 Wadhurst Road both ways from A267 Mayfield Road to Bassetts Lane. Traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.
Hastings
B2159 Battle Road has been closed due to gas main work. The closure is in place both ways from Menzies Road to A21 London Road.