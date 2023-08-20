Here is your travel update for Sussex on Sunday, August 20.

In West Sussex, a road in Henfield is closed this afternoon after a collision.

A crash has reportedly forced the closure of Wheatsheaf Road, affecting traffic both ways from Crouch Hill to Wineham Lane.

A traffic collision has also been reported on the A23 in East Sussex.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image

According to traffic sources, there are delays on the A23 southbound between Pyecombe and Patcham after the minor incident near the A27 intersection.

Meanwhile, there is slow and queueing traffic on A27 Pevensey Bypass – reportedly due to swans on the carriageway, with motorists advised to approach with caution.

On the A27, eastbound, there is reportedly queuing traffic towards the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.

Southern Rail said trains to and from Eastbourne ‘are expected to be busy’ on the final day of the Eastbourne International Airshow.