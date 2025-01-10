Sussex Travel Update: list of planned roadworks and closures including A27 and and M23

Here are the scheduled roadworks and road closures taking place in the region tonight (Friday, January 10).

Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys carefully tonight as several major road closures are scheduled across key routes in the region.

The closures will begin at 8 PM tonight and remain in place until 6 AM Saturday morning, January 11th.

On the A21, both directions will be closed between Scotney Castle roundabout and Rosemary Lane near Flimwell crossroads.

On the A27, the westbound fast slip road at the Southerham roundabout in Lewes will be closed.

Additionally, the westbound exit and entry slip roads at Patcham will be shut, as well as the eastbound exit and entry slip roads at Patcham. The Patcham Interchange roundabouts, connecting the A27 and A23, will also be closed.

On the A23, the southbound dedicated slip road to the Patcham Interchange will be closed, and the northbound exit slip road at Hickstead will also be inaccessible.

On the M23, both directions will be closed between Junction 8 at the M25 and Junction 7. The eastbound Gatwick Spur Road between Junctions 9A and 9 will be closed, along with the Gatwick roundabout. The northbound entry and exit slip roads will be shut, and the southbound exit slip road at Junction 9 will also be affected.

On the A267, both directions at Argos Hill will be closed.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible and allow extra time for their journeys. Updates on the closures and diversions will be provided by local traffic authorities.