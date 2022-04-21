Sussex travel: your evening update for April 21

Delays have been reported on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from Portfield Way to Cathedral Way.

Delays of three minutes have been reported on Whyke Roundabout between the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge Roundabout.

More delays have been reported near Arundel, with disruptions of nine minutes and easing reported on The Causeway. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Sussex travel

Delays of one minute and easing have been reported on Warren Road near Worthing. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

Also near Worthing, delays of up to three minutes have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout between Warren Road and Upper Brighton Road.

Delays of six minutes and easing have been reported on Old Shoreham Road, westbound to Upper Shoreham Road. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

In Brighton, delays of seven minutes have been reported on the A259 Kingsway westbound between Old Steine and Third Avenue.

On Falmer Road, just outside Brighton, even more delays have been reported, with the usual delays expected to the centre of woodingdean.

More delays have been reported on A22 Polegate Road, Southbound on A259 South Road.

In Stone Cross, traffic is reported as heavier than usual on Hailsham Road.