Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, August 26
Here’s your evening update for Sussex on Friday, August 26.
A24 Horsham: Partially blocked due to earlier car fire on A24 southbound from A264 (Great Daux Roundabout) to B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.
A272 Haywards Heath: Slow traffic on A272 westbound at B2184 Tylers Green. In the construction area. Due to temporary traffic lights.
Black Down Roundabout, Uckfield: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Black Down Roundabout Southbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
A22 Uckfield: Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A22 southbound from A26 (Black Down Roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road. Travel time is around ten minutes.
A22 Hailsham: Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A22 Hailsham bypass southbound between Diamond Drive and Hempstead Lane. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 Polegate: Delays of two minutes on A27 Polegate bypass westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). Average speed five mph.
A27 Alfriston: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 20 mph.
A27 Glynde: Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 20 mph.
Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing: Delays of three minutes and delays easing on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.
A27 Arundel: Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road. Average speed five mph.
A27 Arundel: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel bypass. Average speed ten mph.
A27 Fontwell: Delays of two minutes on A27 Arundel Road westbound between Arundel Road (Fontwell Village junction) and A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
A27 Chichester: Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound between A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way. Average speed five mph.
A285 Chichester: Very slow traffic on A285 St Pancras both ways at Spitalfield Lane. Congestion to roads around Chichester.
Whyke Roundabout, Chichester: Delays of three minutes on Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
Fishbourne Roundabout, Fishbourne: Delays of three minutes on Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between A27 and A27 Chichester bypass (Stockbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
Whyke Roundabout, Chichester: Severe delays of 13 minutes on Whyke Roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and A27 (Fishbourne Roundabout).