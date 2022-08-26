Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, August 26

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A24 Horsham: Partially blocked due to earlier car fire on A24 southbound from A264 (Great Daux Roundabout) to B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.

A272 Haywards Heath: Slow traffic on A272 westbound at B2184 Tylers Green. In the construction area. Due to temporary traffic lights.

Black Down Roundabout, Uckfield: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Black Down Roundabout Southbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

Sussex traffic and travel news

A22 Uckfield: Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A22 southbound from A26 (Black Down Roundabout) to A26 Lewes Road. Travel time is around ten minutes.

A22 Hailsham: Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A22 Hailsham bypass southbound between Diamond Drive and Hempstead Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A27 Polegate: Delays of two minutes on A27 Polegate bypass westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A27 Alfriston: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 20 mph.

A27 Glynde: Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 20 mph.

Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing: Delays of three minutes and delays easing on Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Arundel: Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road. Average speed five mph.

A27 Arundel: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel bypass. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Fontwell: Delays of two minutes on A27 Arundel Road westbound between Arundel Road (Fontwell Village junction) and A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A27 Chichester: Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound between A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way. Average speed five mph.

A285 Chichester: Very slow traffic on A285 St Pancras both ways at Spitalfield Lane. Congestion to roads around Chichester.

Whyke Roundabout, Chichester: Delays of three minutes on Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Fishbourne Roundabout, Fishbourne: Delays of three minutes on Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between A27 and A27 Chichester bypass (Stockbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.