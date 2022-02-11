Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, February 11

A26 Eridge Green – an exhaust pipe and black box in the road near The Neville Crest & Gun Pub have now been cleared away.
A27 Arundel – AA Traffic News has reported that there is slow traffic on the A27, The Causeway eastbound, at the Causeway Roundabout.
A270 Brighton – there are delays both ways on the A270 Lewes Road at Elm Grove.
A27 Falmer – traffic is queueing on A27 Falmer Hill both ways at B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction). A lane closure is in place for roadworks.
Faygate – there are reports that Tower Road is partially blocked because of a collision involving three vehicles near The Veterinary Surgery.
A264 Kilnwood Vale – there are reports that traffic is moving slowly because of a collision on the A264 Crawley Road westbound at Calvert Link. This is affecting traffic heading out of Crawley.
A22 near Horney Common – the road is closed due to an oil spill. The A22 Northbound is affected from the A272 to B2026.
A272 Cowfold – there is congestion both ways on the A272 at the A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). AA Traffic News reports that this is the usual delay heading into Cowfold.