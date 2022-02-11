Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, February 11

A26 Eridge Green – an exhaust pipe and black box in the road near The Neville Crest & Gun Pub have now been cleared away.

A27 Arundel – AA Traffic News has reported that there is slow traffic on the A27, The Causeway eastbound, at the Causeway Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A270 Brighton – there are delays both ways on the A270 Lewes Road at Elm Grove.

Sussex travel.

A27 Falmer – traffic is queueing on A27 Falmer Hill both ways at B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction). A lane closure is in place for roadworks.

Faygate – there are reports that Tower Road is partially blocked because of a collision involving three vehicles near The Veterinary Surgery.

A264 Kilnwood Vale – there are reports that traffic is moving slowly because of a collision on the A264 Crawley Road westbound at Calvert Link. This is affecting traffic heading out of Crawley.

A22 near Horney Common – the road is closed due to an oil spill. The A22 Northbound is affected from the A272 to B2026.