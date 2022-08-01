Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, August 1

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, August 1.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:11 pm

A23 near Warninglid – the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a stalled car on A23 Southbound from A23 (Handcross) to Nursery Lane (Warninglid).

Arundel – there are delays of six minutes on Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 The Causeway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Chichester – there are three minute delays on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass.

Sussex traffic and travel

The M23 southbound was partly blocked after an accident involving a lorry and a car at junction 9. The road is now clear but there residual delays.

A27 near Worthing – there are delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Third Avenue.

A283 Steyning – temporary traffic signals are in place due to electricity work on A283 Washington Road near Ashurst Turnoff.

SussexA23Arundel