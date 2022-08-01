Sussex traffic and travel

A23 near Warninglid – the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a stalled car on A23 Southbound from A23 (Handcross) to Nursery Lane (Warninglid).
Arundel – there are delays of six minutes on Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 The Causeway.
Chichester – there are three minute delays on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass.
The M23 southbound was partly blocked after an accident involving a lorry and a car at junction 9. The road is now clear but there residual delays.
A27 near Worthing – there are delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Third Avenue.
A283 Steyning – temporary traffic signals are in place due to electricity work on A283 Washington Road near Ashurst Turnoff.