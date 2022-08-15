Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, August 15

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex traffic and travel news

Arundel Road West in Peacehaven is closed until 7pm on September 8. Diversions in place mean that there are likely to be delays on Telscombe Cliffs Way and St Peter's Avenue.

In Petworth, the A272 Park Road is partly blocked due to an incident around Saddlers Row.

The A259 remains closed both ways following an earlier incident between Icklesham and Winchelsea.

In Brighton the B2066 Western Road is partly blocked both ways due to an incident near Marks & Spencer.

A27 westbound is closed tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16) between the Bognor Bridge and Whyke roundabouts in Chichester.

Winchelsea Beach – Pett Level Road is partly blocked due to an incident near Rye Bay Caravan Park.

In Eastbourne Hazlewood Avenue will be closed overnight from 7pm tonight as well as August 16-18. More information here.