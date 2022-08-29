Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, August 29
Here’s your evening update for Sussex on Monday, August 29.
A27 Chichester: Delays of two minutes on A27 Chichester bypass eastbound between B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Average speed five mph.
A27 Arundel: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road. Average speed ten mph.
A267 Heathfield: Delays of nine minutes on A267 northbound between Hanging Birch Lane and A265. Average speed ten mph.
Most Popular
There are currently delays on Southern rail services between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport. This is due to problems with the signals.
Buses are running instead of trains on Southern services betweenHastings and Ashford International. This is due to engineering works.