Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, June 20

Delays of three minutes on the A27 Chichester Bypass, Eastbound between the B2145 Whyke Road and the A259 Bognor Road roundabout. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes and easing have been reported on Fishbourne Roundabout, eastbound between A27 and the A27 Chichester Bypass. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of four minutes and increasing on the A27 Causeway near Arundel. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

Sussex travel

Delays of three minutes and easing have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of six minutes and easing on the A27 Old Shoreham Road to Upper Shoreham Road and East Grinstead Lane. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

In Brighton, delays of six minutes and increasing on Kingsway westbound between middle street and Albany Villas. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Severe delays of 16 minutes on A23 London Road and Carden Avenue. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of eight minutes and easing on Falmer Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Slow traffic has on A27 Eastbound to A26 Southerham Roundabout. Congestion has been reported to further delays on the A26 southbound.

Slow traffic has also been reported in Newhaven. Congestion to Lewes Road is queuing southbound.

Outside Eastbourne, delays of two minutes on the A27 westbound to the A22.