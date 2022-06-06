A259 Shoreham – there is queueing traffic on the A259 High Street before A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout). AA Traffic News reports that there is congestion to Lancing and that it is busy along the A2025 Grinstead lane heading towards the A27.

B2123 near Ovingdean – the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a crash on the B2123 Falmer Road. The road is affected both ways near Ovingdean Road.

A27 near Lewes – traffic is slow on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Sussex traffic and travel

A22 Lower Dicker – there is queueing traffic on the A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge.

A272 Cowfold – traffic is congested on the A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) with the usual delays as drivers head into Cowfold.