Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, March 3

The usual evening delays have been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass, westbound to the Bognor bridge roundabout.

Delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound on the A2025 Grinstead Lane have been reported.

More delays have been reported on the A283 Steyning Road, westbound at Wiston Park.

Sussex Travel

Reports of a stalled vehicle on the A22 High Street near Bell Lane has led to several minor delays, but traffic appears to be coping well.

Delays of four minutes on the A27 Lewes Road eastbound in East Sussex have been reported. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of one minute on the A27 Eastbound between the A27 and A22 have been reported. The average speed is 10 mph.

Road closures