Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, August 27

Here’s your evening update for Sussex on Saturday, August 27.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:55 pm

There are no traffic incidents or delays on the roads in Sussex this evening.

There are delays of up to ten minutes on Southern rail services between Lewes and Wivelsfield. This is due to earlier problems with the signals.

Buses are running instead of trains on Southern and Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Horsham. This is due to engineering works.

Sussex traffic and travel news

Buses are also running instead of trains on Southern services between Hastings andAshford International. This is also due to engineering works.

