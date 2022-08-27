Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, August 27

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no traffic incidents or delays on the roads in Sussex this evening.

There are delays of up to ten minutes on Southern rail services between Lewes and Wivelsfield. This is due to earlier problems with the signals.

Buses are running instead of trains on Southern and Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Horsham. This is due to engineering works.

Sussex traffic and travel news