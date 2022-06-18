Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, June 18

Sussex traffic and travel

A2100 – Road remains closed both ways between Telham Lane and Powdermill Lane no through route between The Ridge and Battle. This is due to an ongoing incident.

A number of Stagecoach services in Hastings won’t run due to staff availability. Please see the Stagecoach App for up to date travel information.