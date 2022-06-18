Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, June 18

A2100 – Road remains closed both ways between Telham Lane and Powdermill Lane no through route between The Ridge and Battle. This is due to an ongoing incident.
A number of Stagecoach services in Hastings won’t run due to staff availability. Please see the Stagecoach App for up to date travel information.
On the trains, restrictions will apply to those travelling with bikes on services until Monday (June 20) due to the London to Brighton Bike Ride. This includes additional restrictions in place on Sunday (June 19).